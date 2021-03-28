Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management lowered its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,592 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.29% of Synaptics worth $9,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 198.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $136.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.62. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $144.45. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $357.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.68 million. Analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synaptics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Synaptics from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

In other news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,107 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,718. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

