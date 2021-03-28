T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.33.

TROW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $6.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,434. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.40. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $92.36 and a twelve month high of $179.62.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.53%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

