Tacita Capital Inc Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.02. 3,577,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,122,617. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.76. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $39.08 and a 12 month high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.