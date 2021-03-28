Tacita Capital Inc Invests $3.36 Million in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 67,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,000. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners accounts for approximately 2.2% of Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,824,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,925,000 after purchasing an additional 57,043 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $683,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIP stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.31. 308,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of -197.44 and a beta of 0.83. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $54.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 2,771.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

