Tacita Capital Inc Invests $559,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.90. 15,609,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,708,356. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.79 and a 200 day moving average of $49.24.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

