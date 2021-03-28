Tacita Capital Inc Purchases New Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Nutrien by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.82.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,864,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,341. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.70 and a 52-week high of $59.76.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 82.95%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

