Tacita Capital Inc Takes Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,255,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,855,000 after acquiring an additional 563,717 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter worth $30,411,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 34,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of KL traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.42. 1,413,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,363. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.22. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $691.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.95 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

