Talanx (ETR:TLX) Given a €43.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Talanx (ETR:TLX) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Talanx in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €44.03 ($51.79).

Get Talanx alerts:

TLX stock opened at €35.90 ($42.24) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €34.88 and its 200-day moving average price is €31.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32. Talanx has a twelve month low of €21.42 ($25.20) and a twelve month high of €37.66 ($44.31).

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Talanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talanx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.