Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) PT Raised to C$2.75 at BMO Capital Markets

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Tamarack Valley Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$2.78.

Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$2.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.31. The company has a market cap of C$609.64 million and a P/E ratio of -1.66. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.40 and a 52-week high of C$2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.69.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$64.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

