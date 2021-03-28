Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.36.

Several research firms have commented on TNDM. Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $780,042.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,986.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $82.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -101.96 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.71. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $59.24 and a 52 week high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $168.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.13 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

