Target (NYSE:TGT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $200.15

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $200.15 and last traded at $199.40, with a volume of 211852 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $192.70.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen raised their price target on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.34. The firm has a market cap of $100.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,843. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile (NYSE:TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

