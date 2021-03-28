TC Energy Co. (TRP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 on April 30th

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.6852 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

TC Energy has raised its dividend by 23.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TC Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 81.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect TC Energy to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.4%.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $47.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.50.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. Analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TC Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.72.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

