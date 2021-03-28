TCG BDC, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NASDAQ:CGBD)

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, April 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

TCG BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 85.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect TCG BDC to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.3%.

NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $13.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.18 and a beta of 2.11. TCG BDC has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $13.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. TCG BDC had a positive return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $36.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.96 million. As a group, analysts expect that TCG BDC will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on TCG BDC from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

