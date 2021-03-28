TD Securities Boosts Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Price Target to $8.00

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $4.25 to $8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CPG. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.90.

Shares of CPG opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $4.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.89.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 166.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 71.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

