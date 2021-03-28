TD Securities Increases Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Price Target to C$12.00

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) had its price target upped by research analysts at TD Securities to C$12.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential downside of 5.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of RFP stock opened at C$12.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.37. Resolute Forest Products has a 52 week low of C$1.63 and a 52 week high of C$14.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.65.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Resolute Forest Products will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

