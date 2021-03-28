TD Securities Increases Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Price Target to $23.00

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at TD Securities from $22.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Savaria in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Savaria from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SISXF opened at $14.33 on Friday. Savaria has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $15.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88.

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

