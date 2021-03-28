Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Position in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 359.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 117,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 91,943 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 144.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 229,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 135,367 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 403,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 125.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 510,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 284,307 shares in the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VBIV opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $6.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12. The company has a market cap of $777.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.14.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,837.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on VBIV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. VBI Vaccines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.90.

VBI Vaccines Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

