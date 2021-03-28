TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TPCS stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,897. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 million, a PE ratio of -122.00 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TechPrecision has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $1.75.

About TechPrecision

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, large-scale fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems primarily in the United States. It offers custom components for ships and submarines, aerospace equipment, nuclear power plants, and large scale medical systems.

