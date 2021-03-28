TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TPCS stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,897. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 million, a PE ratio of -122.00 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TechPrecision has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $1.75.
About TechPrecision
