TEMCO (TEMCO) Achieves Market Cap of $50.68 Million

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One TEMCO coin can now be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TEMCO has a total market capitalization of $50.68 million and approximately $90.85 million worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TEMCO has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00057544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006429 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.78 or 0.00224960 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $493.33 or 0.00875393 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00051737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00078450 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00028891 BTC.

TEMCO Profile

TEMCO’s genesis date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,120,969,019 coins. The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

