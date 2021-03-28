Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2021

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. HSBC boosted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. 86 Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Macquarie cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.12, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 506.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at about $201,000.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit