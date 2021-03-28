Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. HSBC boosted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. 86 Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Macquarie cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.12, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 506.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at about $201,000.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

