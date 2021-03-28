TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Price Target Raised to $17.75 at Needham & Company LLC

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $17.50 to $17.75 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on TerrAscend from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on TerrAscend from $10.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Beacon Securities upped their target price on TerrAscend to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Clarus Securities upped their target price on TerrAscend from $18.75 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TerrAscend from $12.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.54.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRSSF opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48. TerrAscend has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $16.25.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company provides physician consultations, patient education, and support programs. It also produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles, as well as operates retail dispensaries in California and Pennsylvania.

