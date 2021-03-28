Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) fell 9.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $72.09 and last traded at $74.85. 41,160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 505,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.63.

Several research firms have recently commented on TCBI. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $265.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa bought 10,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

