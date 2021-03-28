The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLU. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $370,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:GLU traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,686. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $19.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%.

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

