The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Short Interest Down 53.8% in March

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the February 28th total of 5,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of INTG opened at $38.25 on Friday. The InterGroup has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $53.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average is $33.46.

Get The InterGroup alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The InterGroup stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, grand ballroom, 5 level underground parking garage, pedestrian bridge, and Chinese culture center.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The InterGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The InterGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.