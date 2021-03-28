The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 421.4% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. S. Muoio & CO. LLC increased its stake in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,577 shares during the period. S. Muoio & CO. LLC owned 1.24% of The LGL Group worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

Shares of The LGL Group stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,256. The stock has a market cap of $59.32 million, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05. The LGL Group has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.24). The LGL Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 6.86%.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers XTAL, clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.