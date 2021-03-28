The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,630 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 284,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 17,104 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 714,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,586,000 after buying an additional 409,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The RMR Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,194,000 after buying an additional 31,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in The RMR Group by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 65,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 19,032 shares during the period. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RMR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of RMR opened at $39.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.21. The RMR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $44.16.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $156.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.20 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 5.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.88%.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

