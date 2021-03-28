The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,538,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,512 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in The Toro were worth $430,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of The Toro by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total transaction of $1,598,086.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,156. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $159,953.00. Insiders have sold 36,442 shares of company stock worth $3,552,696 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TTC opened at $104.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.54. The Toro Company has a one year low of $57.89 and a one year high of $105.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.36 million. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Toro in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.33.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

