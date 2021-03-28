The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.95.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WEN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered The Wendy’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cleveland Research started coverage on The Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on The Wendy’s from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider E.J. Wunsch purchased 7,500 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,520 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $32,083,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 264.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,645,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,915,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,761 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 1,886.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 921,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,536,000 after acquiring an additional 874,755 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.74. 5,077,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,311,535. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.81. The Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $474.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.59 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

