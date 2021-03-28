Thilo Schroeder Sells 34,881 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder sold 34,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,273,156.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Thilo Schroeder sold 35,268 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $1,179,361.92.

PMV Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.05 and a 12 month high of $63.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.66.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $4.80. As a group, equities analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

