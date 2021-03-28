Thilo Schroeder Sells 34,881 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2021

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder sold 34,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,273,156.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 26th, Thilo Schroeder sold 35,268 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $1,179,361.92.

PMV Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.05 and a 12 month high of $63.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.66.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $4.80. As a group, equities analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit