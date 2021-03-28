THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on THKLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised THK from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded THK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

THKLY opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. THK has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -443.90 and a beta of 1.40.

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

