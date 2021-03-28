Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Trading 8.8% Higher on Strong Earnings

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)’s share price shot up 8.8% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $25.96 and last traded at $25.34. 271 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 124,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.

The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $3.05. The business had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 315,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $8,513,154.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 42,811 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $882,762.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 675,716 shares of company stock worth $15,475,299. 62.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth about $1,469,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Thryv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.18.

About Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

