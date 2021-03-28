Time New Bank Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $515,161.00 (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 28th. Over the last week, Time New Bank has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Time New Bank coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Time New Bank has a total market cap of $9.92 million and $515,161.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00024196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00047857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.24 or 0.00621135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00065652 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00024369 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Time New Bank Coin Profile

Time New Bank (TNB) is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 3,634,727,418 coins. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars.

