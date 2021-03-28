Tokamak Network (TON) Trading 0.3% Lower This Week

Tokamak Network (CURRENCY:TON) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 28th. One Tokamak Network token can now be bought for approximately $8.63 or 0.00015413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokamak Network has a market cap of $23.53 million and approximately $11.21 million worth of Tokamak Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tokamak Network has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00057885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.69 or 0.00228144 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $485.61 or 0.00867656 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00051263 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00078901 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00028813 BTC.

Tokamak Network Token Profile

Tokamak Network’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,727,340 tokens. The official website for Tokamak Network is tokamak.network

