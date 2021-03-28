Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 4,620 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 101.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $90.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.63 and a 200 day moving average of $93.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

