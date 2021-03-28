Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,654 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $775,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $410,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Intel by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 67,438 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $2,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.84.

INTC opened at $64.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.69 and a 200 day moving average of $53.16. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $67.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $263.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

