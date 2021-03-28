Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 6,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Public Storage by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA opened at $244.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.94. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $172.11 and a 1 year high of $246.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.38.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

