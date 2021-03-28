Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Receives $52.07 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.07.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TOL. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $253,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,945.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $26,645,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 878,297 shares of company stock valued at $48,271,799 over the last 90 days. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

TOL stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,376,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,148. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $59.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.69 and its 200-day moving average is $48.51.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 12.94%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

