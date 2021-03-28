Toroso Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 1,276 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 6,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

PSA opened at $244.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $172.11 and a 1 year high of $246.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.38.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

