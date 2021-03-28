Toroso Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 3,013 IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INFO. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 298.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,610,000 after buying an additional 2,139,270 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at $129,096,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at $88,529,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at $67,594,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth about $64,004,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

INFO stock opened at $98.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.68 and its 200-day moving average is $87.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $57.01 and a twelve month high of $101.45.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,429,746.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 61,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $5,535,140.68. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INFO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.07.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

