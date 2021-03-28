Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 76.7% from the February 28th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE TYG traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.27. The stock had a trading volume of 37,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,033. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average is $20.03. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $25.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

