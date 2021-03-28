Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,500 shares, a growth of 306.3% from the February 28th total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368,714,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TGGI remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 831,633,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,206,750. Trans Global Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

Get Trans Global Group alerts:

About Trans Global Group

Trans Global Group, Inc, a green company, through its subsidiaries, engages in renewable energy and solar energy sector. It offers products to reduce homeowner's and business' energy consumption, lower their carbon footprint, enhance the efficiency of their energy products, and reduce energy costs.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Trans Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.