Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,500 shares, a growth of 306.3% from the February 28th total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368,714,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:TGGI remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 831,633,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,206,750. Trans Global Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.
About Trans Global Group
