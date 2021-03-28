Truist Securiti Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2021

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Relmada Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.33) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.17). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.82) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($5.24) EPS.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.20).

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RLMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.32. Relmada Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The company has a market cap of $534.69 million, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.53.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,042.03, for a total transaction of $6,388,263.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 151,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,502,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total value of $100,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,287 shares of company stock worth $8,202,051. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Earnings History and Estimates for Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit