Truist Securiti Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Relmada Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.33) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.17). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.82) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($5.24) EPS.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.20).

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RLMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.32. Relmada Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The company has a market cap of $534.69 million, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.53.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,042.03, for a total transaction of $6,388,263.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 151,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,502,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total value of $100,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,287 shares of company stock worth $8,202,051. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

