Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 16,231 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 513.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 16,231 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PKI. Creative Planning raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in PerkinElmer by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $129.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.60 and a 12 month high of $162.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.45.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PKI. Citigroup increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.93.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

