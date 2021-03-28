Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Cuts Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 51,117 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,287,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,708,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on VLO. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

Valero Energy stock opened at $73.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.39. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,436.19, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

