Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 214.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,795 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Chemours by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,915 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,785,000 after purchasing an additional 238,007 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in The Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in The Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $4,302,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,575,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chemours stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.42 and a beta of 2.30. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.59.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.36.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

