TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 84.4% from the February 28th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TUI stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.43. 31,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,127. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. TUI has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.75.

Get TUI alerts:

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TUI had a negative return on equity of 128.51% and a negative net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $558.29 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that TUI will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TUIFY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered TUI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. HSBC lowered shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. TUI presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.00.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.