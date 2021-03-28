Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $113.58 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.79 and a twelve month high of $123.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.64.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

