Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.16 Billion

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2021

Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will report $11.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.43 billion. Tyson Foods reported sales of $10.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year sales of $43.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.39 billion to $44.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $44.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.49 billion to $45.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSN. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens raised Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $75.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.71. The company has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,637,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,546,000 after purchasing an additional 48,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

