U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $31,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USPH. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 552.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on USPH shares. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

USPH stock opened at $107.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $143.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.11.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $117.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.08 million. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 49.65%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Harry S. Chapman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.00 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $194,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,748 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

