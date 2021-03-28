UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF)

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SMIZF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

SMIZF opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.01. Meliá Hotels International has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $8.90.

MeliÃ¡ Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 388 business units in 40 countries, as well as one hundred thousand rooms under the Gran MeliÃ¡, Paradisus Resorts, ME by MeliÃ¡, MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by MeliÃ¡, Sol by MeliÃ¡, TRYP by Wyndham, and circle by Melia brand names.

